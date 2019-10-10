Cardi B Says She’s Not Apologizing For Calling Out ‘Access Hollywood’

Cardi B is not one to bite her tongue when she feels she has been wronged. Last week, a clip of the “Press” rapper went viral calling out Access Hollywood for “manipulating her words” and wishing “they catch AIDS.” She has announced she is not apologizing either.

During her rant last week, Cardi B aired out the entertainment news program during an Instagram Live post screaming, “The f*ck?! Then y’all n*ggas gonna use what I said, chop it the f*ck up, chop it up, and try to make me look like I’m some wack ass mom. Get the f*ck out of here!”

Access Hollywood subsequently deleted the post, causing some to ask Cardi to apologize to the outlet for the social media dragging. Cardi once again had time and hopped back on her favorite medium to discuss the idea of her apologizing. If you guessed she basically said hell no, you were absolutely correct.

“Everybody say sh*t when they upset…People say all type of crazy sh*t, so when I say crazy sh*t, people just want to highlight it because they hate me. They ask every single blogger, ‘Oh my God, can you please talk about how Cardi said, this-this-and-that?’…If you think that it’s wrong, it is what it is, but I ain’t gonna apologize for you.”

She also added that every time she takes the high road and apologizes, it doesn’t matter because people still continue to remind her of the mistake she is atoning for. Basically, you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t. We feel you, Cardi, and respect you for always keeping the same energy.

Written By: Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 20 hours ago

