Remember when The Game got a lot of flack for constantly name dropping entertainment and Hip-Hop peers in his raps? Well, Chance The Rapper must’ve not gotten that memo because on the latest segment of The Late Late Show‘s “Carpool Karaoke” the Grammy Award winner name dropped some big time celebs in-between rocking out with James Corden.

When asked what his relationship was like with fellow Chicagoan, the last real American President, Barack Obama, Chance revealed that “I don’t have a number for him but I have a number for him.” He explained “I have a person that I can call that will say “Okay, i’ll have him call you.”

Well, that a helluva lot closer to speaking to Obama than anyone of us will ever get. And if you thought Chance’s chances of getting ahold of Jay-Z was any easier, think again.

“That’s the same way with Jay-Z. Jay-Z and Barack Obama are very very similar. Both of them have an assistant that you have to call and then you get a call from a private number and it’s either Jay-Z or Barack Obama on the phone. I never know which one it is calling when I get that call back.”

We’d settle for a wave from anyone of them in person if anything. Just sayin.’

Check out Chance The Rapper’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment below and enjoy the comedy.

Chance The Rapper Talks Obama & Jay-Z During ‘Carpool Karaoke’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: O Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: