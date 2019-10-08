Does Blue, Sir, and Remi have a sibling on the way?

On October 5th, Beyonce attending Tyler Perry’s studio grand opening Gala in Atlanta. The singer was dressed in a fitted gold dress which she posed in on her Instagram showing her curvaceous figure in the gown. It wasn’t after the comedian Kway Rogers posted a picture himself and Beyonce that caused the social media stir of rumors regarding her alleged baby bump. The two photos are taken from different angles as well, confusing the situation more. The beehive took to the comments expressing their curiosity

.