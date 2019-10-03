A jury found ex-police officer Amber Guyger guilty of the murder of Botham Jean on Tuesday, sentencing her to only 10 years in jail on Wednesday now on Thursday the public is asking, how in the world can Botham Jeans family be so forgiving from someone that didn’t ask for forgiveness.

Botham Jean’s brother, Brandt Jean, asked the courts permission, after sentencing, if he could approach the defendant/convicted Amber Guyger. Permission was granted and Brandt Jean wanted wish Amber Guyger well, and give her a hug. Amber received the hug with tears in her eyes but no forgive me from her breath.

So today on The Sam Sylk Show the question that’s being asked, “Could that have been you”, “Could you do it?” Could you have hugged Amber Guyger after she just received 10 years for murdering your brother?

Would You Have Been Able To Hug Amber Guyger !? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com