Desiigner Tries To Leave Label Via Twitter

It looks like Desiigner is not too happy with his label.

The Brooklyn rapper, who is signed to Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D. Music, took to Twitter to ask to be released.

It’s not the first time the rapper has called his label out. Last month he claimed he was having trouble with his record label in regards to shooting a music video. “I really be making the plays here I swear,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “I swear thanks to everybody that fuck wit me cause alot of people are funny in this industry.”

Near the top of 2019, Desiigner expressed his displeasure with G.O.O.D. Music and its founder, Kanye. “Nobody is doing this s**t for me, bro. Nobody is doing this s**t for me,” Desiigner said on IG Live. “I had signed to Kanye West. The biggest n**ga. Y’all n**gas think he’s the genius. Y’all think that n***a’s shit. But to me, n**ga, that n**ga’s crazy, n**ga. To me, n**ga, I’ve been doing this s**t myself.” Desiigner later went on to call Kanye “crazy” again on a remix of “Thotiana.”

Desiigner signed with G.O.O.D. Music back in 2016. Kanye made the announcement of the signing at Madison Square Garden during his Yeezy Season 3 event. So far, Desiigner has dropped two projects. There’s his New English mixtape, which dropped in 2016, and his L.O.D. EP, which dropped in 2018. Though it’s been teased, Desiigner’s debut studio album has yet to arrive.

