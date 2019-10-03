Feds Charge Three Men in Connection to Mac Miller’s Deadly Overdose

via. Complex

Three men have been indicted in connection to Mac Miller‘s deadly drug overdose, federal prosecutors announced Wednesday.

According to the Associated Press, defendants Cameron Pettit, Stephen Walter, and Ryan Reavis have been charged with conspiring and distributing the drugs that caused Miller’s death more than a year ago. The 26-year-old rapper was found unresponsive on Sept. 7, 2018, inside his SoCal home. Authorities later announced he had died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol.

Pettit, Walter, and Reavis were previously arrested during the Miller investigation on other drug-related offenses.

According to legal documents, Miller had purchased cocaine, Xanax, and 10 oxycodone pills from Pettit just days before his death; however, the oxy pills Miller received turned out to be counterfeit and laced with fentanyl—a synthetic opioid that is said to be 50 times more potent than heroin. Prosecutors claim Pettit had ordered the pills from Walter, and Reavis served as the delivery man.

“It has become increasingly common for us to see drug dealers peddling counterfeit pharmaceuticals made with fentanyl,” United States Attorney Nick Hanna said in a statement. “As a consequence, fentanyl is now the number one cause of overdose deaths in the United States. These defendants allegedly continued to sell narcotics after Mr. McCormick’s death with full knowledge of the risks their products posed to human life. We will continue to aggressively target drug dealers responsible for the spread of this dangerous chemical.”

The AP reports Pettit and Walter are scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 10. Reavis’ arraignment date has not been set. If convicted of the new charges, the defendants will face a minimum 20-year prison sentence and a possible life sentence without parole.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: