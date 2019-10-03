Kylie Jenner Addresses Travis Scott Split and Alleged Tyga Reunion

News broke recently that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were taking a break, and shortly after it was rumored that Jenner met with her ex-boyfriend Tyga. Jenner is clearly not amused by all the rumors floating around and cleared the air on her Twitter, confirming that her and Travis aren’t currently together and she didn’t actually go on a “2am date with Tyga.”

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she said. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.” In a follow-up tweet, Jenner added, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

See what she had to say below.

Kylies Explanation.

