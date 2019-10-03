CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Kylie Jenner Addresses Travis Scott Split and Alleged Tyga Reunion

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Celebrate Kendall + Kylie Collection At Nordstrom Private Luncheon

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

News broke recently that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were taking a break, and shortly after it was rumored that Jenner met with her ex-boyfriend Tyga. Jenner is clearly not amused by all the rumors floating around and cleared the air on her Twitter, confirming that her and Travis aren’t currently together and she didn’t actually go on a “2am date with Tyga.”

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she said. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.” In a follow-up tweet, Jenner added, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

See what she had to say below.

 

 Kylies Explanation. 

 

 

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Drug users inject herion in a lane way at Kings Cross, instead of using the inje
Feds Charge Three Men in Connection to Mac…
 2 hours ago
10.03.19
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ
Kylie Jenner Addresses Travis Scott Split and Alleged…
 2 hours ago
10.03.19
'House Arrest' Behind The Scenes Sneak Peek
Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic violence; claims…
 3 days ago
09.30.19
13-Year-Old Dies From Injuries Sustained During Alleged Bullying…
 6 days ago
09.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close