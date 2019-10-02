“It Got Dark, Of Course” Erica Campbell Talks About Learning Of Husband Warryn’s Infidelity [VIDEO]

Yesterday, Erica Campbell appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show.” She talked about several different topics, in promotion of her book More Than Pretty. She addressed bolstering the self esteem of her daughter Krista and also shared how she overcame a difficult period in her life, when her husband Warryn Campbell revealed that he had had an extramarital affair.

See what she had to say about the experience below.

Tamron Hall: Marriage takes work. And in your marriage you had to put in even more work when he came to you with a confession. What did he tell you?

Erica Campbell: He told me that he had been unfaithful and he told me that it had been years back and he told me he thought if he just stopped and just kept moving forward, it would be fine. And he said that he didn’t have peace and he couldn’t rest. And so we talked about it and strangely enough, I kind of knew it. I suspected it. But I was like, ‘Well, I don’t see any evidence. I don’t feel that.’

It got dark of course. You get angry. You go, ‘Okay, I’m good. I’m out. I got my own money. I can do this by myself. You live your life, I’m good. Look at me. This’ll be fine. But then I began to think about commitment and what I said to God. And how I said for better or for worse. And I began to think about him. I asked myself ‘Is he a mistake or did he make a mistake?’ And I believe he was a good man that made a mistake and there’s a difference.

Tamron: You went to therapy?

Erica: We went to therapy. We sat with my Bishop. I had a great circle of other married couples…

Tamron: How did therapy help and did it allow you to unpack? So many times, especially women we blame ourselves if there’s infidelity. ‘I didn’t do something.’ ‘I wasn’t there.’

Erica: It was a combination. Yes he was irresponsible and selfish and I was consumed with my career. He literally asked me, ‘I need you to be home. I need some more time with you.’ And my ego said, ‘Excuse me, I’m on the road traveling. I’ve got Grammys. I’m selling records.

Tamron: So did you blame yourself for this?

Erica: No but that’s a part of it. It would be different if we were fine together, vacationing together and having great sex and all this stuff. But I know for sure we were detached. We were both in work mode. We would say that. He still needed me and I wasn’t available.

And he says, ‘I could got on a plane. I could have said, ‘I need you because I’m struggling.’

You can watch this portion of Erica’s interview in the video below.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

