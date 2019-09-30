CLOSE
Gabriele Union Is Bringing Black Girl Magic To Life

Gabriele Union is bringing black girl magic to life with this new show

The show Black Girl Magic is coming to NBC and will tell a story about three sisters who learn about a family secret that bring them to the city of New Orleans. The show will also have Bryan Brucks as an executive producer and Holly Shakoor Fleischer as the co-executive producer. The half-hour series doesn’t have a release date yet, but we’re looking forward to seeing black girl magic live on screen.

Gabriele Union Is Bringing Black Girl Magic To Life was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

