Slay! Black Opal Beauty Is Finally Black-Owned!

Ladies, it looks like we have another Black-owned beauty brand on our hands.

Thanks to a recent business acquisition, the iconic 25-year-old drugstore brand, Black Opal, is finally going to be run by the women their makeup is geared towards.

“We are delighted to own Black Opal, a company created almost three decades ago, to address the makeup needs for people of color,” said new Black Opal CEO Desiree Rogers in a recent press release.

“Rooted in its exceptional product quality and unparalleled knowledge of skincare for highly melanated skin, Black Opal is known for its superior ingredients and high product efficacy,” she continued. “Together, Cheryl and I are looking forward to creating even more innovative products and continuing to grow the brand globally.”

“When we acquired Black Opal our goal was to stay true to the founders’ passion,” said Black Opal President Cheryl Mayberry McKissack. “As we continue to grow the company and bring high-quality products to the market, we also plan to focus on creating a positive impact in our communities.”

To Essence.com, Rogers added, “Both Cheryl and I love beauty and use the products every day. For over 25 years, Black Opal has consistently created products specifically for women of color and our plan is to bring the newest trends to the brand. Talc-free products, more skincare products and even more exciting color selections are coming.”

According to BeautyMatters.com, Rogers and McKissac bought the company from Mana Cosmetics for an undisclosed amount. What we do know is that Black Opal more than $10 million in retail sales.

Rogers was the former CEO of Johnson Publishing Company, and the Social Secretary of the White House and special assistant to the President under Barack Obama’s administration while McKissack was the former CEO of Ebony media operations, and a 19-year veteran as the founder and CEO of one of the largest online market insights businesses, Nia Enterprises.

In 1994, a chemist named Niko Mouyiaris created Black Opal to [seek] better products for his wife, Carol, at a time when there was a lack of product options for Black women in the beauty space,” Essence.com noted.

With Fenty and Mented out there giving the sistas what they need, it’s awesome to see Black Opal join the ranks!

Congrats!

RELATED NEWS:

All The Sexy Photos From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Black-Owned Luxury Hair Line MADALI Hair Available On Amazon’s Textures & Hues

10 Black Owned Nail Brands Flexing With Fall Colors

Slay! Black Opal Beauty Is Finally Black-Owned! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com