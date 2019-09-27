Late last year, Kandi Burruss revealed that despite she and her husband Todd Tucker’s best efforts the couple had not been able to conceive. As we reported earlier, the now 43-year-old “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star shared that after having a fibroid removed and undergoing a round of IVF treatment, they were able to welcome their son Ace Wells Tucker.

But the journey to have another child has been more challenging.

Eventually, the two decided to utilize a surrogate. And according to PEOPLE, Burruss and Tucker are currently awaiting the birth of their second child together.

Their surrogacy journey will be documented on season 12 of RHOA.

This will be the fourth child they’re welcoming to the family. In addition to Ace, the son they share together, Kandi has a 16-year-old Riley from a previous relationship and Todd has a 22-year-old daughter Kaela.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kandi spent last season of the show trying to convince Todd to use a surrogate. After meeting a potential candidate through their OBGYN, Dr. Jackie Walters, of“Married To Medicine,” he agreed.

But Todd wasn’t the only one who had to overcome some hurdles about the concept of another woman carrying their child.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

During the RHOA reunion last season, Kandi got emotional as she shared a moment Andy Cohen had to remind her of her role in this future child’s life.

“I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama.’ And he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she’s your baby’s mom is taking away from you.’ It made me feel better.”

Congratulations to Kandi and Todd! We’re praying for a safe and healthy delivery.

Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Expecting Another Child Via Surrogate was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: