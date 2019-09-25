Good Sport: Nelson Agholor Invites Philly Hero Who Shaded Him To Eagles Game

Look at Nelson Agholor making lemonade out of lemons. Instead of being sour about the local Philly hero, Hakim Laws shading him, he extended an invite to the good samaritan to an Eagles game.

The moment which is going to go down as one of the best sports-related soundbites had the internet reacting. Laws brilliantly hit Agholor with a low blow while breaking down how he and his friend saved babies from a burning building. A lesser man would have reacted by responding back in some shady way, in today’s case, a social media clap back. Unlike the Philly hero, Agholor decided to go high and reward the Philly hero for his heroic efforts and invited Laws and his family to the Philadelphia Eagles next home game.

“Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game. Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him.”

Thank you for being a hero in the community, would like to invite you and your family to the next home game Twitter help me out and get me in touch with him https://t.co/uqML3eJ0QT — Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) September 24, 2019

Laws’ well-timed shade of the receiver was a direct result of Agholor dropping eight passes in a recent game. This is a prime but scarce example of when something good comes from the apparent shade. Shoutout to Nelson Agholor for being a good sport in the matter and extending one hell of an olive branch to Laws and his family.

