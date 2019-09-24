Lil Nas X Flirting Via Instagram

Lil Nas X hit the ground running after releasing his massive hit “Old Town Road”. Now “Panini” is making its debut in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, and after announcing that he was gay on the last day of Pride month he trolls the internet again after responding to a flirtatious comment on one of his pictures.

He posted a picture of himself poolside, encouraging thirsty comments. Let’s just say he reeled in an interesting commenter. Shannon Clermont left a comment on his page asking to “sit on it”, and of course with Lil Nas X being the troll that he is, he commented back “when”. Leaving the audience tuned in, she responded with a mysterious “emoji”.

What could be we be witnessing? Is this the person him and Ellen DeGeneres discussed he was “somewhat” seeing?