Young Dro In Jail For Banana Pudding Attack

Young Dro pled guilty last week to 1 count of battery/family violence. He was immediately sentenced to 12 months behind bars, but was only ordered to serve 70 days.

And, it gets even better — Dro got credit for 20 days already served. Plus, #TMZ talked to a Fulton County Court official who said he’ll get an extra day of credit for each day served on good behavior. The official says, do the math, and the rapper could get out as early as October 5.

Dro must submit a drug test within 30 days of his release!