Beyoncé Calls Blue Ivy “A Cultural Icon”

Beyonce & Jay Z have been trying to trademark their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy since 2012. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied their request, as “Blue Ivy” was already being used by a Boston-based wedding & event planning company.

For the final blow, Bey refutes Morales’ claim that the Carters don’t even have specific intentions to make use of the trademark for anything. Momma Carter makes this argument by citing her daughter’s undeniable creative potential and her already iconic image:

“Indeed, the circumstantial evidence, including Blue Ivy Carter’s fame, her interest in fashion and design, and her familial relationship with two of the most famous performers in the world all support BGK’s intent to use the BLUE IVY CATER trademark in connection with building a brand consistent with Blue Ivy Carter’s interests and skills… Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon who has been described as a “mini style star” and has been celebrated for her “fashion moments” overs the years. Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public… Most significantly, Blue Ivy Carter has achieved a significant amount of fame, particularly at such a young age. She also has a noted and well-chronicled interest in fashion. Given these factors, Blue Ivy Carter is capable of and interested in becoming the face of a brand. For this reason, the factual context demonstrates that BGK filed the Application with the intent to build a brand around Blue Ivy Carter and her public reputation and renown.”.