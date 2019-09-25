Loni Love Calls Out Blac Chyna For Skipping Out On “The Real”

Seems like Loni Love of “The Real”, isn’t happy with Blac Chyna’s no call, no show

Loni Love tried to play off Chy’s absence by saying she “took too long to get dressed” and they had to end the show without her toward the end of the show. But then the talk show host Loni decided to mention the reality star Chyna in the comments section of another social media post, telling a fan what happened, commenting that she actuallt cost the studio thousands of dollars & wasted the opportunity to promote somebody else in time.

“What some folks don’t realize is that was two segments we could have given to someone that really need to promote something…,” wrote Loni in a comment. “They not letting everyone in other talk shows especially people of color…we took a chance…then we had to fill the time…that thousands of dollars gone to waste”