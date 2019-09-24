Entertainment
Man ‘Called Girlfriend’s Father On Facetime As He Stabbed Her To Death’

DeAngelo Clark called his girlfriend’s father on Facetime as he was stabbing her to death, he reportedly told him that his daughter was the one with the knife, police said.

The 30-year-old accused murderer reportedly called with Kiara Alleyne’s father from her home in central Florida, on September 11.

Police said at the end of the conversation, Ms Alleyne’s father noticed her laying in a pool of blood on the floor, WESH reported.

When officers arrived they reportedly found the 20-year-old dead, and her one-year-old daughter missing. BUut, her daughter was found safe with family.

Clark reportedly posted on Facebook  that he was going to kill himself after leaving the home.

“Now I must end my life just know she tried to kill me she walked into I’m sorry to her family,” the post, accompanied by photos of the couple, read.

Central Florida police were later contacted by detectives in South Florida, where Clark had been admitted to hospital for burns.

Police said he had driven to a home in Florida Keys, broken into it and started a fire, before starting a fire inside his car and burning himself.

Clark will reportedly recover in the South Florida hospital, then be returned to Marion County in Anthony.

Police said he would be charged with murder.

Man 'Called Girlfriend's Father On Facetime As He Stabbed Her To Death' was originally published on blackamericaweb.comfeed

