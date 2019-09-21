John Singleton’s Daughter Struggling Financially After Director’s Death

Source

(AllHipHop News) John Singleton’s daughter has filed papers requesting a monthly allowance from her late father’s estate.

The “Boyz n the Hood” writer/director passed away on April 28, more than a week after being placed in a coma after suffering a stroke.

Following his passing, his mother Sheila Ward was named the executor of the estate.

ccording to legal documents obtained by TMZ, John’s 21-year-old daughter Cleopatra has filed a petition requesting a monthly allowance of $2,778, because she claims her dad used to cover her bills and expenses because she’s a student.

She is also asking for a one-time payment of $4,150 to cover her study abroad program.

Cleopatra claims she’s struggled to keep up with her finances since her father’s death, and suggested it could take at least another year until the estate works out how to distribute John’s fortune.

The late director’s daughter previously filed papers objecting to her grandmother being placed in charge of the estate and accused her of trying to cut the children out following her father’s death.

