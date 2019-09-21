Snoop Dogg Recounts Tense 2Pac/Nas Incident On ‘Untold Stories Of Hip Hop’

(AllHipHop News) After five decades of existence, Hip Hop culture has many behind-the-scene tales that are still unknown to the general public. Iconic radio personality Angie Martinez is exploring some of that history on her new television show Untold Stories Of Hip Hop.

WE tv released a sneak peek clip featuring a conversation with legendary Los Angeles-based rapper Snoop Dogg. On the first episode, Angie and Snoop reflected on the infamous East Coast versus West Coast beef in the 1990s.

Apparently, California’s Tupac Shakur and New York’s Nas had a serious face-to-face exchange around the time of the 1996 MTV Video Music Awards. Snoop explained how, even though the emcees were surrounded by armed men at the time, things were able to remain nonviolent.

The former Death Row Records artist recalled:

Tupac got the whole Death Row. We’re riled up. I step away from him. Him and Nas right here – boom! Nas like, “Wassup Pac? I love your music, I’m a fan.” Guess what Pac say? [He said,] “Well n*gga, if you a fan – I dissed you, Jay-Z, Biggie.” He named off a gang of motherf*ckers. [Pac added,] “I dissed all you motherf*ckers on a song, and if you a fan and you ain’t got no beef, don’t say nothing.” And Nas said, “I love you. I’ll never diss you.” And he shook his hand and hugged him. When he walked off, Pac said, “Yeah, I punked that n*gga.” In my mind, I was like, nah, he let us slide ’cause Nas had more n*ggas than we did.”

Besides Snoop Dogg, Untold Stories Of Hip Hop will also feature Angie Martinez sitting down with Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, DJ Khaled, Queen Latifah, Ice Cube, MC Lyte, Nelly, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, The Lox, and more. The series is scheduled to premiere September 26 at 10 pm ET/PT on WE tv.

Check out the video HERE

