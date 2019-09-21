CLOSE
Big Boi Addresses The Rumors About Andre 3000’s Next Album

Welp, it looks like Andre 3000’s album is not coming anytime soon, just ask Big Boi.

Earlier this week, Andre 3000 fans became excited when news started to circulate that he was in the studio with Dr. Dre. However, those rumors were quickly shut down by 3 Stacks fellow OutKast member, Big Boi.

In a recent interview, Big Boi confirmed that there was no new album coming from Andre 3000. “He was probably playing some music, but he’s not working on a record. He’s been recording songs for years. Kinda recording, kinda just stacking up, but structured record? Nah, not yet.”

