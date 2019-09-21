Cardi B. Responds To Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Mention Of Her Alleged Gang Affiliation

According to reports, in a since deleted tweet, Cardi B. responded to a fan that inquired about whether or not Tekashi 6ix9ine’s mention of her was true.

Over the week, Brooklyn artist Tekashi 6ix9ine testified three days in a row dishing out information about the Nine Trey Blood gang, and other Hip Hop artists who are allegedly a part of the same movement.

Throughout his testimonies, 6ix9ine made mention of Casanova, Jim Jones, and Cardi B. and it looks like Cardi B. is refuting those rumors.

In response to the fan’s question on Twitter, Cardi stated: “You just said it yourself… Brim not 9 Treys. I never been 9 Trey or associated with them,”

Keep in mind Cardi B. also took to Instagram with the infamous KeKe Palmer meme that goes on to say: ‘I don’t know who that man is.’

Source

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: