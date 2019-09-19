Tobe Nwigwe ft. Paul Wall “Juice,” Yella Beezy ft. NLE Choppa “Hittas” & More | Daily Visuals 9.19.19

More than a decade ago it really seemed like Paul Wall was a legit heir to the throne of “Best White Rapper In The Game” that Eminem was currently occupying. Unfortunately it didn’t work out that way.

Still the rapper who once proclaimed to have “the internet going nutz” is far from done with the rap game and with his guest appearance on Tobe Nwigwe’s “Juice” returns sporting a James Harden beard that goes along nicely with his iced out grill while Tobe and a team of dancers get their dance on. Is Paul Wall still the go to guy for icey grills in the South?

Elsewhere Yella Beezy links up with NLA Choppa to ride around the hood in a spiffy Benzo while flaunting their diamonds in their collaboration visual to “Hittas.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Moody featuring Tink, Booka 600, and more.

TOBE NWIGWE FT. PAUL WALL – “JUICE”

MOODY FT. TINK – “WOP REMIX”

YELLA BEEZY FT. NLE CHOPPA – “HITTAS”

BOOKA 600 – “POW”

SOLEZZ – “FLEX”

BANDGANG LONNIE BANDS – “REROCK”

RODDY RICH FT. SONIC – “CUT THESE DEMONS OFF”

