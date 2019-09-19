CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Might Release a New Album Despite Retirement Claims

In a recent interview with Elle magazine, Nicki Minaj said that she is working on a new album.

The part that is unclear is how long ago was the interview done. We don’t know if she did the interview before or after she made her retirement announcement.

During the interview she said, it’s probably the most excited I’ve been about an album release in a really long time.

I’m happy that we’re not making my fans wait for another album like I’ve done in the past.

