2 CHAINZ Says New Album Is On The Way

2 Chainz celebrated his 42nd birthday Friday night with a Friday the 13th theme. Celebrities from all over came to celebrate with 2 Chainz such as Diddy and DJ Khaled! 2 Chainz made some huge announcements on the stage and one that stood out the most was that he will be dropping a new album, and according to him it is about to be crazy! Secondly, he also stated this album will feature “young” and “undiscovered” artists. 2 Chainz mentioned names like Skooly, Cap.1, C White and some others. These “undiscovered” artists seem to be apart of 2 Chainz’s “Toni Gang”. 2 Chainz has been frequently referencing “Big Toni”, so it seems he is beginning a new era of his career.

The music that 2 Chainz has released sounds amazing, so of course we are excited to hear he will be dropping soon!