TI participated in a panel discussion on “Hip Hop and Politics” at the Revolt Summit moderated by Jeff Johnson.

On the topic discussing “Make America Great Again” he got into a verbal argument with Candance Owens and challenged her Trump Supporter beliefs and asked her the ace in the hole question, “Which period was America Great that we’re trying to replicate?”

Candace was stumped at that point and could not give TI a direct answer to his question.

T.I. Challenged and Stumped Trump Supporter, Candace Owens was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted September 16, 2019

