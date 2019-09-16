CLOSE
Drake Gets Petty With Kanye West

Drake and Kanye West don’t particularly care for one another, but that’s not really new news. Some may have assumed that their complicated relationship has reached a point of mutual respect, but it doesn’t appear that we’re there quite yet.

Over the weekend, Drizzy popped up at a ‘Lil Keed’ show in Los Angeles, and his attire got the internet talking.

Family extended like 30 shots

His hoody, which not-so-inconspicuously reads ‘Ye Must Be Born Again’ is an obvious dig at Kanye’s recent ‘Sunday Service’ gatherings.

How will Yeezus respond? Will he? Should he?

If I know Kanye West (I don’t know him at all… but if I did!) then I’d say we should expect to hear a response real, real soon.

