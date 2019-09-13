Aoki Lee Simmons & Her Black Harvard Squad Shine In All-White

Aoki Lee Simmons is clearly living her best Gen Z life this year!

The 17-year-old, along with her 19-year-old sister Ming, are claiming their rightful thrones at her mother’s revived fashion company Baby Phat.

“Selling Baby Phat direct-to-consumer through our website plays a big part in the sustainability conversation,” Aoki recently told Teen Vogue, adding, “It cuts out a lot of inventory issues and waste created from traditional retail.”

You better werk Ms. Business Woman!

In addition to all this corporate work, she’s clearly living her best life at Harvard! It appears that the college freshman has also found her sista’ squad at the Ivy League university.

In a series of pictures she posted earlier this week, the daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee is all smiles with that Harvard #BlackExcellence, all dressed in white and looking fabulous!

“Melanin too dark to throw us shade swipe for excellence! #blackharvard #blackconvocation.”

Just beautiful!

As we previously reported, the then 16-year-old was in tears when she found out that she had been accepted into the prestigious university in March.

In the video, Aoki is visibly emotional, shaken by her good news, all while her mama is yelling, “Yay!!! You wanna go there? Are you sure? Yay!!!

“I’m only 16 and I’m going to Harvard baby! Insert emotional crying face,” she captioned in her post.

Adding, “@kimoraleesimmons “thank god you got in on your own honey cause you can’t row” thank you so much to every single person who helped me along the way. I am excited and honored and so so grateful. #harvard2023.”

You got this Aoki! Have a wonderful semester. Tell Malia Obama, we said hi!

RELATED NEWS:

#BlackExcellence: 16-Year-Old Aoki Simmons Gets Into Harvard, On Her Own Merit

Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept Her Beauty In Comparison To Her Sister And Mother

Meet The Amazing 24-Year-Old Single Mother Who Just Graduated From Harvard Law School

Aoki Lee Simmons & Her Black Harvard Squad Shine In All-White was originally published on hellobeautiful.com