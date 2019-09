Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

50 Cent has officially cut ties with Tekashi 6ix9ine.

50 Cent revealed he is not taking any calls from the rapper while he sits behind bars in a federal racketeering case.

50 Cent is not really a fan of the snitching culture in the streets.

He once took Tekashi 6ix9ine under his wing in the music industry.

50 Cent Confirms He’s Ignoring Any Calls From Tekashi 6ix9ine was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: producerzuliesuivie Posted September 11, 2019

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: