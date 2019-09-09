Shannon Sharpe Sets Off Beef With Griselda Records After Dissing Buffalo

If there is a category for unexpected beefs in Hip-Hop, this current war of words might top the list. Former football great and current sports show host Shannon Sharpe drew the ire of Griselda Records after throwing a shot at the crew’s hometown of Buffalo, N.Y.

It all began after a Twitter user posted a clip of Sharpe speaking to his Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless asking what great rappers have come from Buffalo while tagging Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and Conway The Machine.

@ShannonSharpe ummmm Unk….you kinda out of touch so let me update you. Don’t sleep on Buffalo rappers. The great rappers out of Buffalo is on @GriseldaRecords @WHOISCONWAY @BennyBsf @WESTSIDEGUNN

Do ya googles Unk🤫 pic.twitter.com/sLgp7PyVQa — Jalen R. (@kritikal1911) September 4, 2019

Sharpe didn’t back down from fans attempting to school the NFL Hall of Famer about the popular Hip-Hop collective.

Buffalo known for rappers like Ga known for avocados. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/2GbxHGz7tu — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 5, 2019

It didn’t end there as Sharpe stayed hammering down on Buffalo.

Bet more ppl know Buffalo for wings than rappers. You outta touch IF* you think anything else https://t.co/ij0b6yEF5p — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 5, 2019

Westside Gunn fired back as did Benny The Butcher is super aggressive fashion.

Its Bool if it wasn’t for Steven A Smith I wouldn’t know who Skip was and If it wasn’t for Skip I wouldn’t know u was either 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ guess we both learned something, now I’m a fan of your show, do they sell your throw back anywhere I wanna buy it and represent https://t.co/hlDcrCUYOs — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) September 4, 2019

OK I’m done It was fun for a day Old Head I know u don’t got it all u smoke black n milds & prob wear black Air Force 1s, if u didn’t know u didn’t know but disrespecting my City idc if u was Jesus ain’t shit sweet around this way, sincerely FLYGOD #thenewKINGofNY TELL Skip watup — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) September 5, 2019

And after The Butcher chimed in, Sharpe still didn’t back down.

Bruh, I don’t know you.,Don’t take it personal. Hell, it’s a lot of ppl that don’t know me. Buffalo is still known for the Bills, wings and Rick James not rappers. ✌🏾 https://t.co/SV7ltBS3R7 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 7, 2019

Hopefully, this is all in fun and doesn’t get more serious than some tweets.

