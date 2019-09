Rap star Kanye West just plunked down a fortune on a brand new mansion.

The rap star is the new owner of Monster Lake Ranch, which is located outside of Cody, Wyoming a town founded by Buffalo Bill Cody.

According to reports, Kanye paid a little less than the $14 million asking price for Monster Ranch Lake, which went up for auction two months ago.

Check out pictures of his home HERE

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: