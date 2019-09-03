Seattle’s Chong The Nomad Collaborates With Singapore Airlines, Samples Airplane Sounds For Original Song [Video]

Producer and multi-instrumentalist Chong The Nomad has been perfecting a vivid, lo-fi musical style for years and now, the Seattle-based rising star has unveiled an incredibly dope original track. Using various sounds sampled from an airplane, Chong has partnered with Singapore Airlines for quite the unique concept.

Chong, born Alda Agustiano, has been crafting music for years, releasing the EP Love Memo last year along with a string of singles prior. Partnering with Singapore Airlines to announce its new nonstop flight route between Seattle and Singapore, Chong is seen in a new video employing samples via an Airbus A350 aircraft.

Our words do little justice for Chong The Nomad’s expert craftmanship, so check out the video below where the song, cleverly titled “Non-Stop,” is built literally from scratch.

Keep scrolling to hear the original composition in full.

Written By: D.L. Chandler

