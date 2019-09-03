50 Cent Calls Megan Thee Stallion a Hoe and Apologizes

Rapper Moneybagg Yo is dating Megan Thee Stallion.

He posted a photo of Megan on a pool table looking up at him.

He captioned the photo, she wit whateva I’m wit.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>Ayeeeeee! Chill 50! SMH… [Peep <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SOHH?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#SOHH</a>.com hourly for your latest news!] <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/SOHHNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#SOHHNews</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MustRead?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MustRead</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/HipHopNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#HipHopNews</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/RapNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#RapNews</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/MusicNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#MusicNews</a> <a href=”https://t.co/BhReRjwLs7″>pic.twitter.com/BhReRjwLs7</a></p>— SOHH (@sohh) <a href=”https://twitter.com/sohh/status/1168281557049757699?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>September 1, 2019</a></blockquote>

She wrote in his comments, she da head liner ain’t no number 2.

50 Cent jumped in the comments and wrote, all kinda good looking hoe’s out here the pressure a break em. Lol.

Moneybagg responded, yea hoe’s but she don’t fall in that category.

For whatever reason, Moneybagg did a post and delete on his comment. The photo and all of the other comments are still up.

50 Cent later posted his apology to MoneyBagg Yo and Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram.

