50 Cent Says He’s Changing Power Theme Song After Complaints

If you watched the second episode of the new season of Power on Sunday (Sept. 1), you probably noticed that the newly remixed Power theme song featuring Trey Songz is still opening up the show.

Well, after thousands of complaints from people demanding that 50 Cent replace the new track with the original “Big Rich Town” theme song featuring Joe, Fif has finally listened. On Saturday (Aug. 31), the Power creator hopped on Instagram to inform his followers that the original theme song will return next week and you can stop bugging him about it.

“My IG has been disabled because I’m tired of ya mouth,” he wrote in the Instagram caption alongside an image of “error” on his IG account. “I don’t like the shit you been saying to me about the theme song. So I’m gone for the weekend. I’ll change it next week. Leave me alone fool.”

50 Cent, who’s been on the road performing at club events recently, has been hit with a barrage of complaints from fans and celebrities alike over the remix of “Big Rich Town.” Viral comedian Shiggy posted a video on his Instagram account blasting 50 for changing the theme song. “This the kinda shit I’m waking up to,” writes 50 in response to Shiggy’s clip.

Comedian Affiion Crockett also slammed the rap mogul about the new theme song. “No! No! No!” he screamed in his video. “50 you owe me $100,000 for my emotional fucking investment. It’s been five years with the [same] theme song…go back to the original fucking song.”

In other news, 50 wants people to stop saying that this is the final season of Power. “POWER BOOK II starts 48 hours after the finale, so stop saying this is the last season,” he wrote in an Instagram caption along with a video from one of the earlier seasons of Power where his character Kanan is talking to his son in prison. “THE PARTY IS NOT OVER.”

Check out 50 Cent’s Instagram post about the original Power theme song returning to the series below.

