DRAKE’S SON REVEALED IN NEW PHOTOS

Drake may be hiding the world from his son, but the world is getting a first look at his baby boy.

After confirming paternity rumors on his new album Scorpion, alleged photos of the child have surfaced, reportedly taken shortly after Sophie Brussaux gave birth. The mother is seen wearing a hospital bracelet and kissing her baby in one of the tagged Instagram pics, which was uncovered by Gossip in the City (via DJ Akademiks).

check out the pictures HERE

