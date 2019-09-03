DRAKE’S SON REVEALED IN NEW PHOTOS

Drake may be hiding the world from his son, but the world is getting a first look at his baby boy.

After confirming paternity rumors on his new album Scorpion , alleged photos of the child have surfaced, reportedly taken shortly after Sophie Brussaux gave birth. The mother is seen wearing a hospital bracelet and kissing her baby in one of the tagged Instagram pics, which was uncovered by Gossip in the City (via DJ Akademiks).

