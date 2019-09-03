CLOSE
Popeyes Sent Diplo A Private Jet Full Of Its Sold-Out Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes in the Circle City Classic Parade

Source: Station Provided/Radio One / WTLC/Praise Indy

Popeyes struck gold with its new chicken sandwich. It incited a war with Chick-fil-Athat gave people many feelings, and customers responded so well to it that it sold out in a matter of days. A man is even suing the chain because he’s so upset over not getting to try one.

So while the rest of us are out here just trying to get our hands on one, Popeyes recently sent musician Diplo an entire plane full of them. The DJ posted a photo on Instagram writing, “Popeye’s heard I wanted to try their sandwich so they sent me some in a jet…. Wendy’s your move.”

