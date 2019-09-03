CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of Toxic Relationships: “I Really Used To Think Love Had To Hurt”

Nicki Minaj Hosts Halloween Haunted Funhouse At 1 OAK Nightclub In Las Vegas

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

Back in July, rumors of nuptials between rapper Nicki Minaj and her boyfriend Kenneth Petty began swirling after the two were spotted obtaining a marriage license at a courthouse in Los Angeles.

The “Pinkprint” lyricist went on to confirm the rumors, telling fans on her Queen Radio show in August that the two would be wed before her album drops.

“I have to work on my album and I have a lot to focus on that I don’t want to do the big wedding now. We’ll do the big wedding later. I’ll be married before my album comes out, but will have my wedding after the album comes out. Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married,” she revealed on air.

Even though her groom-to-be’s past is littered with jail time for attempted rape and manslaughter, Nicki insists that her relationship with Ken is one of the most loving partnerships she’s been in. In fact, she took to Twitter to encourage women to leave toxic relationships behind so they can find a healthier love.

“I [really] used to think love had to hurt. So I could never look down on anyone else. We are merely human. It’s not easy to leave. Especially in the world of [Instagram] where all ppl want to do is post relationship goal pics for clout & attention. A man should make you feel safe, not afraid,” she told her millions of followers.

She continued by explaining she had to witness her own parents engage in horrific fights growing up, and therefore had to redefine what love looked like because that’s all she ever saw.

She ended with a list of red flags women should look out for to know if they are in a toxic situation or not.

All beautiful advice from the chart-topping rapper.

Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On The Dangers Of Toxic Relationships: “I Really Used To Think Love Had To Hurt” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

