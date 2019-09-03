I Believe I Can Lie: Prosecutors Shoot Down R. Kelly’s Solitary Confinement Claims

The stories the public are getting regarding the legal troubles of R. Kelly have been nothing short of sensational given his fame and ordeal, lending an avenue for some tall tales to be told. According to prosecutors, they say the beleaguered R&B singer is lying about his ordeal in solitary confinement that was reported last week.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the government is responding to Kelly’s recent plea to get out of solitary confinement and demanded he not be allowed out on bond.

The prosecutors write, “Suffice it to say that defendant is not in solitary confinement, as he has had a cellmate for quite some time despite his initial refusal. In fact, he has had more than one cellmate so far. In any event, these are not reasons to disrupt the Court’s prior ruling to detain defendant.”

Prosecutors even attached an incident report from prison dated July 18. On the day, Kelly was written up for refusing to obey an order.

Perhaps this is Kelly’s way of getting the public’s sympathy but he’s well past gaining that good favor at this point. As it stands, Kelly is looking a little funny under the light as a result of this latest report.

