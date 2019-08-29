CUTE COUPLE!: Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy

Now this is a couple we are happy to see work things out and it looks like therapy is to credit for Common and Angela Rye getting back together. Common spoke about how going to therapy helped him become a better man and partner.

via: TheYBF

“I think being able to go through situations where I didn’t do good in relationships, some of that was my responsibility, and after repeating that, being like ‘What am I doing wrong?’ and working on self, I’m able to come to a relationship more like whole. This is where I am with it, this is what I’m looking for. If things change, then let’s communicate. I’m real honest with myself. Therapy helped me to do that. It helped me to be like, some of the stuff I’m putting on this person is really stuff from my childhood; baggage I’m carrying. This ain’t that person. [It also helped me] to be able to say the things that I really want and communicate those things; and also to be able to take a situation where I’m stressed about something and not make it about them. They might not even be doing anything wrong, but you can take the stresses of your day and put that on the relationship.”