Joe Moses ft. Future & Metro Boomin “Go Viral,” Curren$y “Never Had” & More | Daily Visuals 8.28.19

Who doesn’t appreciate a good afterparty following a hellavu a show? Joe Moses and company sure do because aside from the paper, well, it’s the best part of being a rapper.

For Moses’ visual to “Go Viral,” he, Future and Metro Boomin’ rock the crowd at Mustard’s Summer Fest before hitting the streets to cruise through LA and popping up at the telly for some gambling and female company.

Back in the east, Curren$y gets mellowed out before taking the stage for a show of his own and flaunts some impressive ice while a thick young woman flaunts what her mama gave her for his clip to “Never Had.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Termanology and Dame Grease, RJmrLA featuring Young Thug, and more.

JOE MOSES FT. FUTURE & METRO BOOMIN – “GO VIRAL”

CURREN$Y – “NEVER HAD”

TERMANOLOGY & DAME GREASE – “HEARTBEAT”

RJMRLA FT. YOUNG THUG – “TIME”

BISHOP NEHRU & BRADY WATT – “MADE FOR THIS”

MANI DRAPER – “MADE IT WORK”

JAMESDAVIS FT. CLYDE GUEVARA – “BLACK LEATHER BAG”

