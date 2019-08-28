CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

French Montana Spotted Going Off on Security

French Montana Birthday Bash

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Footage has surfaced of French Montana going off on his security after a guy allegedly threw a punch at his team.

The whole thing allegedly happened while French and his team were leaving the Amish market in New York and a guy came up from behind and threw a punch.

Now French wasn’t touched, but one of his crew members did and then a fight broke out.

In the video, you can see French going off on his team, but once police arrived French and his team was gone and no report was filed.

French Montana Spotted Going Off on Security was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
Videos
Latest
Joe Moses ft. Future & Metro Boomin “Go…
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
White TV Anchor Compared Co-Anchor To An Ape,…
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
50 Cent Tells The Emmys They Can “Kiss…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close