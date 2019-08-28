Footage has surfaced of French Montana going off on his security after a guy allegedly threw a punch at his team.

The whole thing allegedly happened while French and his team were leaving the Amish market in New York and a guy came up from behind and threw a punch.

Now French wasn’t touched, but one of his crew members did and then a fight broke out.

In the video, you can see French going off on his team, but once police arrived French and his team was gone and no report was filed.

French Montana Spotted Going Off on Security was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Written By: Paris Nicole Posted 23 hours ago

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: