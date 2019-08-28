CLOSE
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Pack on the PDA While Posing for Family Pics With Stormi at Netflix Premiere

TRAVIS SCOTT: LOOK MOM I CAN FLY at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner hit the red carpet on Tuesday evening for Scott’s new Netflix documentary “Look Mom I Can Fly.”

The couple stepped off a private jet at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica with their one-year-old daughter Stormi, who made her red carpet debut.

Once Scott and Jenner got to the premiere they were very handsy with each other, packing on the PDA for the camera.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly follows the Texas rapper as he navigates his rap career, his relationship and becoming a dad.

