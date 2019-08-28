A$AP Rocky dropped new music and a video for “Babushka Boi,” his first salvo after his infamous Swedish jail debacle. The cops are going to hate it.

The colorful video finds a babushka (a headscarf tied under the chin, usually by Polish and Russian ladies, but drip for the Harlem rapper) rocking Pretty Flacko pulling capers on some Dick Tracy ish. The cops his gang of crooks are running circles around all look like swine—pig noses and all.

Get it?

Near the conclusion of the video, the pigs get gunned down execution-style and served up as sausage. Yep, prepare for statements from police unions, and more attention for A$AP Rocky, sooner than later.

Mission accomplished? Artistic license taken a little too far? Tell us what you think. Watch the Nadia Lee Cohen-directed video for “Babushka Boi” below.

Cops Are Going To Hate A$AP Rocky’s New “Babushka Boi” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Written By: Alvin aqua Blanco Posted 23 hours ago

