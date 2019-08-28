Alexis Skyy Claps Back At Fans Accusing Her Of Trying Too Hard To Defend Her Relationship With Trouble

No matter how much Alexis Skyy defends her love for Atlanta rapper Trouble, doubters still believe she’s either trying to cover up an abusive relationship or trying too hard to prove their love is mutual.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star has been posting numerous pictures and videos of her with Trouble ever since they went public with their relationship on social media earlier this month. The one post that had many concerned was a video Skyy shared of her with the rapper with his hand around her neck. Some believed she was trying to signal for help by the look on her face.

On Tuesday (August 20), Alexis posted a pic debuting her new hairdo, which according to Trouble’s Instagram Story, was a request by the rapper. “Told ace how much I love confident women with short hair instead of them colors everyBody else Be doing an what she go do, cut her hair for papi!” he captioned the pic of her with her new haircut.