Popeye’s Removes Chicken Sandwich From Menu Haven’t had a chance to try it yet? You’re out of luck… for now.

Thanks to a social media frenzy fueled by Black Twitter, Popeyes is officially sold out of their infamous chicken sandwiches and are temporarily removing the item from their menu.

On Tuesday, the Louisiana fast food chain released a statement blaming the “extraordinary demand” for their chain selling out of the sandwiches in only two weeks. The sandwich debuted nationwide on August 12 and has yet to exit trending topics and the heated chicken sandwich war ever since.

