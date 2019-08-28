Kim Kardashian Admits She Was ‘Embarrassingly Obsessed’ With Fame And Money

In her first Vogue Arabia cover story, the reality star/beauty mogul — interviewed by her husband, Kanye West — opened up about being “embarrassingly obsessed” with fame and money early on in her career.

Kim Kardashian has built an empire off of a sex tape and reality show, and is now one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. According to her, that trajectory was completely intentional.

“Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed,” she admitted. “Fame can be addictive… Even in my darkest of times, I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see. People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity.”

Kardashian also mentioned that, though she is grateful for her success and fame, she often wishes for a more private life.

“I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times,” she said.

The mother of four also credits her children for forcing her to realize the importance of being a role model to others.

“I never felt the responsibility of being a role model until I had kids,” she said. “I try to be a good person and to take my mistakes and make them into a better experience — to learn and grow from them and move on.”

Read her full interview, here.