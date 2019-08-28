Common Admits He’s Back Together With One Of His Famous Exes

Common is slated to drop his latest album, Let Love, on Friday (August 30), and to do some promotion for it he stopped by The Angie Martinez Show on Tuesday.

The Chicago rapper detailed some of the concepts behind the new project, his book, and even his love life. When asked about who he’s currently dating, Common confirmed it’s one of his ex-boos. According to him, he just needed to get himself together to keep their bond strong.

“We dated. You know, I had to get myself together,” he told Martinez.

“She’s a smart cookie,” Angie replied.

“She’s a strong cookie,” Common quipped. “But she’s good people. Really a good balance, and fun too.”

Angela Rye seems like a perfect fit for Common, considering their shared interest in promoting social change. Rye is an attorney and the Principal and CEO of IMPACT Strategies. She’s also a commentator on CNN and NPR.

Many had speculated that Common was back with his ex Erykah Badu after their set at BET’s Black Girls Rock, but apparently that was just business. Common says it was nothing but a performance and that he’s happy with Rye.

