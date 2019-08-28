CLOSE
Cincinnati: Reds Win!!!

Congrats to the Cincinnati Reds they pulled off the win against the Marlins by the score of 8 to 5.

Via: (WKRC)

Curt Casali found his swing in no time at all.

Casali homered and drove in three runs, helping Luis Castillo and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 8-5 on Tuesday night.

In his second game since returning from the injured list, Casali hit a tying solo drive off Caleb Smith (8-8) in the fourth inning. He batted again in the fifth and hit a two-run single off Tyler Kinley, giving the Reds a 5-3 lead.

Don Juan Fasho

Photos
