Nipsey Hussle’s Friend Shot And Disses Cops On His Deathbed

(AllHipHop News) An associate of late rapper Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in the streets of New York last night.

According to the cops, Antonio Gravesande was a known gangster and member of the G Stone Crips gang.

The cops say Gravesande was shot in the hip last night around 9 p.m. in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn.

He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital but he ultimately succumbed to his wound, because the bullet hit a major artery.

Police currently have no suspects, thanks in part to Gravesande’s lack of cooperation.

According to the police, when they asked him if Gravesande could identify his shooter, his final words were “f##k you, son.”

Gravesande was cool with Nipsey Hussle, and even in appeared in one of the rapper’s videos, after they became cool during the filming of a video in Brooklyn.

Nipsey Hussle also suffered the same tragic fate as his friend Antonio Gravesande.

Nipsey was gunned down in the parking lot of his Marathon clothing store on March 31st.

A man named Eric Holder is facing first-degree murder charges for Nipsey’s slaying.

Source

