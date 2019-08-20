CLOSE
Chris Brown’s Battery Charges Dropped

The battery charges against Chris Brown for allegedly punching sucker-punching a photographer have been dropped.

Breezy got arrested last year for the alleged incident at the AJA nightclub in Tampa.

Video of the incident leaked online, but according to prosecutors, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge Brown.

Chris was booked by the club for an appearance, but things got out of control when his crew got upset at the photog for taking pictures after they had asked him to stop.

