Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes Split

After six years, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have called it quits.

According to reports, the couple has been apart since May and their last appearance together was at this year’s Met Gala.

The breakup news really heated up after Jamie was spotted outside a club holding hands with actress Sela Vave over the weekend.

Sources say that when friends asked Katie about Jamie’s hand holding she allegedly said, “what Jamie does is his business.”

